San Mateo launches 68-unit affordable housing project

This image shows the groundbreaking of an affordable housing project in San Mateo, Calif. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- It's rare to see an all-affordable housing project get built in the Bay Area, but a 68-unit project for broke ground today in San Mateo by Bridge Housing.

This was possible because San Mateo has been redeveloping the 83-acre site that used to be Bay Meadows Race Track.



Most affordable housing projects are small, in-fill projects on small existing parcels.



The rent for a 1-bedroom unit will be $785 versus $3400 market rate in this area.

Fifty of the 68 units will be set aside for veterans and the formerly homeless.

San Mateo city councilman Rick Bonilla tells ABC7 News that NIMBYism is still alive, but they continue to try to address the need for affordable housing.

He hopes that local communities can step up, even as pressure mounts in Sacramento to force local cities to approve more affordable housing projects.
