building a better bay area

San Mateo searches for temporary sleeping quarters for police officers

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- With about three quarters of its officers commuting long hours to work, the San Mateo County Police Department, with the help of the city, is looking for temporary sleeping quarters between shift rotations.

Being a San Mateo police officer usually means long commutes to work. "Only 25 percent of our officers live locally here," said San Mateo PD Ofc. Michael Haobsh.

The average commute time for an officer is almost an hour each way. That's nearly double the average Bay Area commute time, which is 32 minutes each way.

This is one of the most affluent counties in the Bay Area. Housing is expensive.

Ofc. Haobsh knows just how pricey even rentals can get. "I was looking for a one bedroom apartment just last weekend. There are apartments going for $4,000 a month," he said.



Not only are the commutes long, so are the working hours.

"Our officers work a minimum of 11 hour and 40 minute shifts. Usually, they're mandated to stay over, sometimes working as much as 17-hour shifts," Ofc. Haobsh said.

The commute and the working hours translate into fatigue. Officers need a place to sleep and refresh themselves between shifts.

The city of San Mateo began looking for a place for them to do that earlier this month. They looked at old fire stations.

The firehouse the city has chosen is Station 26 on South Norfolk Street. Its lease with ambulance service AMR ends at the end of the year.

And it's a perfect fit, says Mayor Diane Papan. "We're hoping to have around 12 bunks. We have a little retrofitting but 12 is a lot and it'll make for some quiet quarters for our folks."

It is located on the east side of the city, in a neighborhood with lots of car break-ins.

So, it'll be temporary sleeping quarters but also a substation and a deterrent to crime.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateobuilding a better bay arearental propertyhousingpolice officercommuting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News