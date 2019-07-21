harvey milk

San Francisco International Airport debuts terminal honoring Harvey Milk

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a celebration at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday.

Inside Terminal 1, there is now a massive exhibit telling the story of Harvey Milk's life.

SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel visited ABC7 news earlier this week to explain why this opening is so special for the Bay Area.

"This is really the first airport terminal in the world to be named in honor of an LGBT leader, so that's really significant. You've got a facility that's brand new that will really allow millions of people from around the world to learn about Harvey Milk's story, learn about his life and his legacy."

Nine gates officially open Tuesday for Southwest and Jetblue customers.

Eventually, there will be 25 gates. The public is invited to the sneak peek celebration at noon on Saturday.

The event includes entertainment, games, and chances to win prizes like free plane tickets.

ABC7's own Vic Lee will be the emcee.
