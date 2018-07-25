MEGA MILLIONS

Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever

EMBED </>More Videos

Call it winner's luck. This year alone, we've seen some big prizes in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You can add one more to the Bay Area's list of Lucky stores for 2018.

Ernie's Liquor on South White Road in San Jose sold the winning Mega Millions ticket worth 522-million dollars!

RELATED: Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

Many are hoping to increase their chances by getting their tickets at the luckiest stores in the Bay Area -- stores that have had big wins before.

So is there one where you live?

This year alone, we've seen some big winners in the Bay Area. According to lottery officials these six lucky stores recently sold tickets that raked in big prizes:

$522 million: Ernie's Liquors (2808 S. White Rd., San Jose). Winner: July 2018

$307,406: CVS (2151 Meeker Ave., Richmond). Winner: March 2018

$495,186: 7-Eleven (2222 Taraval St., San Francisco). Winner: January 2018

$1,860,934: 7-Eleven (411 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City). Winner: January 2018

$27 million: ARCO (43500 Grimmer Blvd., Fremont). Winner: April 2018

$40 million: Albany Hill Mini Mart (800 San Pablo Ave., Albany). Winner: February 2018
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymega millionsgamblingmoneySan FranciscoSan JoseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing
No one won the Mega Millions Jackpot
More mega millions
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland BART stabbing suspect to make court appearance
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch the dangerous stabbing suspect
Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Show More
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
VIDEO: Bear family splashes around in SoCal backyard
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family
More News