Society

San Jose Police Department headquarters first in nation to fly pride flag

The San Jose Police Chief raises the Pride Flag in front of their headquarters in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, August 23, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's police department has become one of the first in the nation to fly the pride flag. ABC7 News was at police headquarters Friday morning for the ceremony.

RELATED: Pride flag raised at California's Capitol for first time in history

San Jose's police chief says it is not only to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community but his rank and file. He adds actions often speak louder than words.

"This is long overdue. You know flag represents what you stand for. And in many ways this simple act of flying this flag and celebrating showing pride for who you are and who you love, the simple act is just as important as all the efforts we've done," said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

RELATED: Pride flag won't fly over Dublin City Hall, vote causes contentious debate among residents

The flag is going to fly for three days for San Jose's pride weekend.

The parade will be held Sunday morning downtown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josepridelgbtqflagspolicelgbt
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Teen with measles may have exposed other visitors at Disneyland Resort
Marlon Wayans talks character development for Netflix's 'Sextuplets'
Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill
Man arrested after multiple cars damaged during hit-and-run in SJ
Show More
Study finds jump in teen vaping in South Bay
San Francisco must now accept cash
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
Family says airline left young girl alone during layover at SFO
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
More TOP STORIES News