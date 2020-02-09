ABC13 in LA during the Oscars following #DeAndresJourney

DeAndre was the center of controversy after he claims his high school prohibited him from wearing dreadlocks past a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him, saying that he would not be allowed to walk across the stage for graduation.
Several celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, heard his story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments flooded DeAndre's social media accounts, encouraging him to maintain the length of his hair, which he says he has been growing out for quite some time.
Texas teen who was told his dreadlocks violated school dress code invited to Oscars by 'Hair Love' team
This is the full video we sent Deandre @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade @Dove pic.twitter.com/kcW288b6JY— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020
Ultimately, DeAndre was invited to attend the Oscars, courtesy of the team behind the nominated short film "Hair Love."
Matthew A. Cherry, the writer and co-director of "Hair Love," tweeted that he would like the teen to be their special guest.
Made it to #LA! #DeAndresJourney airs SUNDAY NIGHT after the #OSCARS on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/WrLzzjjZMl— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) February 8, 2020
ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew out to LA, alongside DeAndre and his family, to document every step of his Oscar debut and his #HAIRLOVE journey!
Here's #DeAndresJourney:
Day 1:"DeAndre Arnold is on cloud 9. We woke up early this morning and headed straight to a famous style studio here in LA. DeAndre was fitted for an awesome tuxedo to rock on the red carpet tomorrow. He loves everything from the bow-tie, to the shoes, to the color of the suit He is going to kill it on the red carpet tomorrow at the Oscars! This kid from Texas has become a star in his own right. Even walking down the street here in Los Angeles, people know him and they know his story and they congratulate him on standing up for himself by telling his school he would not cut his dreadlocks. Headed to grab some lunch now and then carry on with a busy schedule. DeAndre's parents are here too and his Mom just can't stop crying and getting emotional for her son. A negative situation has turned into more positivity than they ever imagined!
Stay tuned.
Getting #Oscar ready and having the time of his life! This kid is gonna look like a million bucks on the #red carpet tomorrow night! #DeAndresJourney #abc13 #dove #HairLove #paulsmith @MatthewACherry @13PhotogNoe pic.twitter.com/GiOGtj7lt7— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) February 8, 2020
Day 2: ""DeAndre, welcome to Hollywood. You have arrived," yelled a character on the Hollywood Walk of fame. Hanging out DeAndre most of the day-I gathered, he is very shy and low-key and really hates a lot of attention. "I'm really not used to all of this. I normally keep to myself," he said. But, he's also getting used to his new found fame and just enjoying. Saturday was a long day though. Dove is making all of this happen! Wardobe. He met with stylists, trying to find the perfect tux...and he did! This young man is also very grateful for this once in a life time opportunity. But, he also understands there are people out there who ask, "Why didn't you just cut your hair?" He told me, "I have nothing to say to the critic's because I don't focus on all the negative in the world I like to focus on the positive and I'm getting way too much support to worry about a couple of critics. Hopefully, I'm the catalyst for more cultural acknowledgment and less cultural ignorance. That's my goal here," he said." He's extremely close with his parents. Honestly, I cant tell if hes a "mamma's boy" or a "daddy's boy." We ate pizza. He asked me questions about being a journalist. He loves animals and wants to be a vet. This kid is certainly having a senior year to remember!! "I can't wait until tomorrow," said DeAndre. I asked him if he could meet anyone tomorrow on the red carpet. "It would be Will Smith. I've been watching him all my life all of his movies so if I see him I may have a heart attack."
There will also be a watch party for the 'accidental activist' here in Houston on Sunday night at the Cool Runnings restaurant at 8270 W. Belfort starting at 5 p.m.