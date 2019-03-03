Oakland school board member apologizes after video shows hand on teacher's throat at picket line

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland school board member is apologizing after a video emerged showing her putting a hand on the throat of a teacher Friday.The video taken while Director Jumoke Hodge was trying to get into an elementary school for a meeting was later posted to social media, where it received big backlash.Hodge issued a statement on Saturday, March 2, 2019, apologizing for the incident.She titled the letter, "My Statement on Friday's deeply disturbing incident.""I care deeply about Oakland children, their families and the teachers that nurture them in our schools," she began.Hodge went on to say that she "acted out of fear and self-defense, and would never seek to hurt anyone, least of all a teacher."