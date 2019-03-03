Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland school board member apologizes after video shows hand on teacher's throat at picket line

EMBED <>More Videos

An Oakland school board member is apologizing after a video emerged showing him putting a hand on the throat of a teacher Friday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland school board member is apologizing after a video emerged showing her putting a hand on the throat of a teacher Friday.

The video taken while Director Jumoke Hodge was trying to get into an elementary school for a meeting was later posted to social media, where it received big backlash.

Hodge issued a statement on Saturday, March 2, 2019, apologizing for the incident.

RELATED: Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent

She titled the letter, "My Statement on Friday's deeply disturbing incident."

"I care deeply about Oakland children, their families and the teachers that nurture them in our schools," she began.

Hodge went on to say that she "acted out of fear and self-defense, and would never seek to hurt anyone, least of all a teacher."



READ DIRECTOR HODGE'S FULL STATEMENT:

I care deeply about Oakland children, their families and the teachers that nurture them in our schools. And I value our communities long struggle for more just and fair public school systems. Please accept this statement regarding Friday events.
Yesterday, as the members of the Oakland School Board were preparing for our meeting, a large number of demonstrators engaged in a series of activities that physically threatened us as board members and me in particular. They chained the doors of the board room, trapping some inside and keeping some out. I was directed by school district police to go through a specified door. When I did, the protest became chaotic and dangerous, with some protesters pushing forward, some blocking doors, and some putting hands on me. I was pushed to the ground, briefly disoriented, and tried to get back up. In doing so, I realized I was inadvertently pushing up against a teacher's neck. I would never have intentionally touched another person (or a sister) in that way. And I regret any harm that I might have caused her. I am deeply troubled by this and when realizing afterwards who it was, I offer my sincerest apology to Ms. Wright. I acted out of fear and self-defense, and would never seek to hurt anyone, least of all a teacher. In view of the entire incident, I remain deeply concerned about the threat to me and my colleagues as public servants. I am a deep believer and practitioner of nonviolent protest. What happened yesterday was not that. It was terrifying, unacceptable, and has no place in our civil discourse, especially on a day when we should be celebrating an agreement that will end a strike and offer our teachers something closer to what they deserve. I deeply apologize to Ms. Wright and know her to be a dedicated teacher. I hope she and I can find a way to restore any harm that has been done.
Respectfully, Jumoke Hinton Hodge

See more stories, pictures,and videos from the Oakland Teacher Strike.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandeducationprotestsocial mediateacherstrikeoakland teacher striketeachers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Oakland teachers' union postpones vote on tentative agreement
Teacher's union reach tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
'I'm in it, until the end' Oakland teacher strike moves into sixth day
TOP STORIES
Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
West Point cadet from Concord dies after skiing accident
Speed painter wows Warriors crowd with halftime show
Warriors' Thompson out vs. Sixers with sore knee
Opossum is next meal for this dinner plate-sized tarantula: VIDEO
Key witness in the death investigation of Jeff Adachi speaks to I-Team
Show More
Oakland teachers' union postpones vote on tentative agreement
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Family at center of tragic Emeryville crash speaks out
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
More TOP STORIES News