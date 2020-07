WATCH LIVE SATURDAY: Bay Area chefs, food banks come together for ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive

FEATURED RECIPES

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is coming together with Bay Area chefs and local food banks to help feed families in need and share recipes using food pantry staples.Watch Saturday at 7 p.m. as our hour-long program goes behind-the-scenes of food banks to discover how they are meeting the growing demands of feeding families and children in need. Summertime creates a struggle for food-insecure households, especially for families with school-aged children and for those who have recently lost their jobs. ABC7 is committed to helping raise money to serve our diverse communities and raise awareness around the realities of hunger in the Bay Area.There are many ways to donate, volunteer, take action and help support neighbors who need it the most. Find your local food bank here and Give Where You Live. Participating chefs who have cooked up delicious recipes with pantry staples include:Ingredients:4 large zucchini1 Cup Champagne vinegar or rice wine vinegar2 cups of water1 garlic clovePinch of chili flakesSprig of oregano or basilSalt to tasteA glass jar with lidDirections:1. Slice zucchini into coins about 1/4 inch thick2. Generously salt for one hour.3. In a saucepan, bring 1 part champagne vinegar or rice wine vinegar and 2 parts water to a boil. Pour over zucchini and refrigerate overnight.4. Remove zucchini from the vinegar mixture.5. To save for future use, place zucchini in jars, add a garlic clove, a pinch of chili flakes, and a sprig of oregano or basil.6. Store in refrigerator. Serve as antipasti with meat or cheeseboards.Ingredients:1 3/4 cup sugar4 ounces soft unsalted butter1/2 cup olive oil1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 1/4 cup flour1/2 cup hazelnut or almond meal (or hazelnuts or almonds ground in a food processor)1 teaspoon kosher salt1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder1/2 cup buttermilk1 3/4 cup finely grated zucchini1/2 box powdered sugar, sifted1 tablespoon milkZest + juice of 2 lemonsCooking sprayDirections:1. Preheat your oven to 350F.2. In a mixer, mix sugar, butter, oil, and vanilla.3. In another bowl, combine flour, hazelnut meal, salt and baking powder.4. Add the dry ingredients and the buttermilk to the butter mixture.5. Fold in the zucchini.6. Prepare popover pans with spray and flour.7. Bake until set, about 30 minutes.8. Once cool, make the icing by combining the powdered sugar, milk, and lemon in a small bowl. The mixture should be thick like glue.9. Glaze tops of cakes.Ingredients:2 large zucchini6 pieces bacon, cut into lardons2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced3 eggs3/4 cup freshly grated parmesan and more for garnishA pinch of chili flakesKosher salt and black pepper to tasteDirections:1. Using a spiralizer, make zucchini noodles.2. In a bowl whisk the eggs and parmesan.3. In a large saute pan, render the bacon.4. When bacon is 50% browned, add the garlic and chili flakes and saute until fragrant, about a minute.5. Add the "zoodles" and season with salt and pepper.6. Remove the pan from the heat and pour in the egg mixture and quickly stir with a rubber spatula to coat the zoodles.7. Serve immediately and garnish with parmesan.Ingredients:Makes 6 servings2 tablespoons vegetable oil1 small yellow onion, finely chopped1 small green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped1 small red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped1 large stalk celery, finely choppedKosher salt1 lb Impossible meat1 cups ketchup2 tablespoons brown or grainy mustard1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar1 teaspoon smoked paprika1 teaspoon ground cuminteaspoon freshly ground black pepperteaspoon crushed red pepper flakes6 sesame or brioche burger buns, splitDirections:1. In a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the onion, bell peppers, celery, and a large pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and start to brown, about 7 minutes.2. Crumble the Impossible meat into the pan, then increase the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally to break up the Impossible meat, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water and stir to scrape up any browned bits.3. Add the ketchup, mustard, sugar, vinegar, paprika, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, and the pepper and bring to a simmer, stirring. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the flavors come together and the mixture is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. If the mixture becomes too thick, add a little water to loosen. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if necessary.4. Toast the buns. Top the bottom halves of the buns with the sloppy joe mixture, dividing it equally. Cover with the bun tops and serve at once.Ingredients:2 T olive or vegetable oilonion, white, red, or yellow, chopped1 T chopped garlic1 zucchini, quartered and sliced2 carrots, choppedcan corn with liquidcan tomato sauce1 cup cooked basmati or any kind of ricecup cooked garbanzo beanscup cooked black beans1 T grated orange peelcup chopped fresh herbs OR 1 T dried herbsDirections:1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan and drop in onions. Sauté until a little brown.2. Add garlic and zucchini and carrots. Sauté for a couple minutes more and add orange peel, corn, and tomato sauce.3. Let simmer a few minutes and add rice and beans. Let cook until rice and beans are heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.4. Season with salt and pepper and toss on fresh herbs. Serves 4 generously. Mangia!Ingredients:4 lb chicken thighs, skin-on bone-incup soy sauce (or tamari, for gluten-free option)8 fresh Bay Leaves2 tbsp. coconut vinegar (or distilled white vinegar)2 tsp. black pepper, wholetsp. black pepper, crushedcup garlic, smashedcup onions, large dice2 tbsp. coconut oil (or canola oil)cup onions, very finely minced1/8 cup garlic, very finely minced 1/81 jalapeno, de-seeded, very finely minced1 cup coconut milk, ultra high pasteurizedDirections:1. Combine chicken thighs, soy sauce, bay leaves, coconut vinegar, black pepper, garlic, onions in a large bowl. Allow to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.2. Preheat oven to 325*F.3. In a Dutch oven, add coconut oil, minced onions, minced garlic, and minced jalapenos. Sweat for about 5 minutes or until onions are translucent. You're not trying achieve color here.4. Add coconut milk, and return to a boil.5. Baste the chicken with the sauce, cover the pan and move to the oven.6. Roast at 300*F for 1 hour and 30 minutes.7. At 45 minutes, remove the Dutch oven from the oven, and flip the pieces of chicken over. Baste the chicken with the sauce, covering the chicken with bits of garlic, jalapeno, and onion.8. Continue cooking for another 45 minutes.9. Remove the pan from the oven and assess sauce consistency. If it's more concentrated than you like, then add some boiling water to thin it out, to taste.10. Cover pan and let the chicken rest for 10 minutes before serving.11. Uncover lid and scrape the sides of the pan, returning these flavors back into the sauce. Serve with steamed rice and a fried egg.Ingredients:Yields 4-6 Servings6-8 oz. russet potatoes (scrubbed with a brush7 to 8 cups grapeseed oil or canola oilcup peeled garlic clovescup unsalted butter6 oz. Flat leaf Italian parsley (leaves and stems sliced thin)Kosher salt or fine sea saltEquipment:Large stainless steel bowlDeep fryer or a heavy duty 4 quart sauce pan and a deep fry thermometerSkimmer to remove chipsBaking sheet panMedium saucepotChips Directions:1. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Slice the potatoes crosswise 1/16 inch thick, preferably using a mandoline; transfer the slices to the ice water as you work. Let soak for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours.2. Drain the potatoes and discard the ice. Refill the bowl with cold water, add the potatoes, and stir to release more starch. Drain and spin the potatoes dry in batches in a salad spinner or blot dry on paper towels.3. Place the potatoes on lengths of paper towel without overlapping them. Roll the slices up in the paper towel (to further dry them) and keep them rolled up until ready to fry; they can hold for up to 2 hours.4. Heat your fryer to 350F if you do not have a fryer clip a deep-fry thermometer to the side of a heavy-duty 4-quart saucepan. Add 2-1/2 inches of oil and heat over medium heat to 350 to 360F. Line a large mixing bowl with a length of paper towel long enough to drape over the sides. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels.5. Carefully add about 20 slices (a few handfuls) of the potatoes to the oil. Fry, stirring gently and occasionally with a skimmer, until light golden brown to deep brown in places, 1-1/2 to 2 minutes.6. Remove the potatoes from the oil, tapping the skimmer against the inside of the pan to remove excess oil. Transfer the chips to the prepared bowl, and sprinkle with about 1/2 tsp. salt. Grab the ends of the paper towel and shimmy it back and forth to gently toss the chips with the seasoning and absorb excess oil. Transfer the chips to the prepared baking sheet to cool. Repeat in batches.7. Allow the chips to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before eating; they'll crisp more as they cool.Garlic Butter Directions:1. In a blender, add the peeled garlic cloves and just enough grapeseed oil to puree them until smooth.2. In a medium saucepot, add the butter and the garlic puree.3. Over medium heat, cook the garlic until it turns a light tan color.4. Remove from heat, this is the garlic butter to season the chips.5. In a large stainless steel bowl, place the potato chips and pour over the garlic butter. Add the chopped parsley, and toss in the bowl to evenly coat in garlic butter and parsley.6. Check seasoning, they should be well seasoned with salt and garlic-y.7. Reserve in a warm area till ready to serve.Ingredients:Yields 4-6 Portions4 - 5 oz. cans tuna (drain water)1 for each cup - Granny Smith Apple (fine dice, leave skin on)medium yellow onion, finely diced4 stalks of celery, finely diced1 for each cup - lemon (for zest and juice)2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 tbsp. grapeseed oil (any neutral oil will do, canola, vegetable, etc.)1 head - Bibb lettuce (or whatever crisp leaf lettuce you have)4 sprigs - basil4 sprigs - mintKosher salt and black pepperEquipment:Medium sauté panLarge stainless steel bowlMicroplane zesterChef's knife, cutting boardRubber spatulaDirections:1. Heat a medium sauté pan over medium heat.2. Add grapeseed oil, swirl around pan to coat it evenly.3. Add fine diced onion, season with salt and pepper, toss in pan cook until translucent.4. Add fine diced celery, season with salt and pepper, toss in pan for a minute or two. Then transfer the sautéed onions and celery to a plate to cool.5. Pull a part the Bibb lettuce leaves, try to keep as whole as possible and wash them. Spin them in a salad spinner or lay out to dry on paper towels.6. Pick basil and mint leaves, wash and spin them in a salad spinner or lay out to dry on paper towels.7. In a stainless steel bowl, add the drained tuna, season with salt and pepper.8. Add fine-diced apple, cooled sautéed onions and celery.9. Microplane the zest from 1 lemon into the bowl and then squeeze the juice from the lemon into the bowl.10. Season with salt and pepper.11. Add extra virgin olive oil and mix together with rubber spatula.12. Taste for seasoning.13. Reserve.Assembly instructions:1. In each lettuce leaf place 2-3 leaves of basil and 3-4 leaves of mint.2. Spoon tuna salad into each lettuce leaf and place on a serving platter3. Enjoy!