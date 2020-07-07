building a better bay area

WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During these difficult times, ABC7 is committed to connecting you with the resources you need to not only find an ally, but also be one.

TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

Join us on today at 4 p.m. as we host an hour-long round-table discussion on the importance of allyship in our communities -- "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."

Our panel for this discussion includes a range of ally voices from across the Bay Area, along with experts to share actionable advice for learning how to become a more thoughtful and effective ally.


  • Lisa Bennett, SURJ Marin (Showing Up for Racial Justice)

  • Theo Miller, Equity & Results Principal

  • Jessika Murphy, Cal State East Bay's Diversity & Inclusion Student Center Coordinator

  • Aerica Shimizu Banks, Inclusion Innovator

  • Shelly Tochluk, "Witnessing Whiteness" Author

  • Mark Warren, "Fire in the Heart: How White Activists Embrace Racial Justice" Author

  • Timothy Wise, Antiracist Writer, Author, Educator

  • Alexandra Aqua, #WakeUpDanville


You can watch "ABC7 Listens Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'" Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m., on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms.

RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areaprotestracismpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Here's what could look like when Santa Rosa students head back to school
Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
Inspired ABC7 viewers donate yarn to Morgan Hill blanket-maker
Bay Area teachers, medical professionals worried after Trump pressures schools to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Vallejo PD says Sean Monterrosa was shot in back of head by officer
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
EXCLUSIVE: Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Here's what could look like when Santa Rosa students head back to school
Show More
SF mayor tested for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event
Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
BREATHE Act: Bill proposes sweeping legislative changes to justice system
Bay Area 'fixer-upper' fetches $250,000 over asking price
More than 1 million dead people received stimulus payments
More TOP STORIES News