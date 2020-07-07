WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
Join us on today at 4 p.m. as we host an hour-long round-table discussion on the importance of allyship in our communities -- "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."
Our panel for this discussion includes a range of ally voices from across the Bay Area, along with experts to share actionable advice for learning how to become a more thoughtful and effective ally.
- Lisa Bennett, SURJ Marin (Showing Up for Racial Justice)
- Theo Miller, Equity & Results Principal
- Jessika Murphy, Cal State East Bay's Diversity & Inclusion Student Center Coordinator
- Aerica Shimizu Banks, Inclusion Innovator
- Shelly Tochluk, "Witnessing Whiteness" Author
- Mark Warren, "Fire in the Heart: How White Activists Embrace Racial Justice" Author
- Timothy Wise, Antiracist Writer, Author, Educator
- Alexandra Aqua, #WakeUpDanville
You can watch "ABC7 Listens Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'" Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m., on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms.
