YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate

If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. And now audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. It all started when YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."

Audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up.

VIDEO: Yanny or laurel? Teens behind the biggest debate since the dress settle it once and for all
What do you hear?



If you hear at a higher pitch, they say you'll hear Yanni. And at a lower pitch, you'll hear Laurel.

So what do you hear? Yanny or Laurel? Watch the video player below to listen to the clip in its original form and at a lower pitch.

If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. And now audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up.

