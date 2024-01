'Chicago Rat Hole': Rat-shaped imprint on sidewalk becomes viral sensation

A local artist spotted a rat-shaped imprint on a sidewalk in Roscoe Village, and a viral photo of the "Chicago Rat Hole" was posted on social media.

CHICAGO -- Chicago has taken its title as the "rattiest city" to a whole new level.

A local artist spotted a rat-shaped imprint on a sidewalk in Roscoe Village.

The "Chicago Rat Hole" is located near Roscoe and Damen.

He posted the photo on social media, and it quickly became a hit.

Some commentators even said the rat hole is "more iconic than the Bean."

