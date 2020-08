Job Hunting with Jobina: Sonic hiring dozens of field service technicians in the Bay Area

Role: Field Service Technician

Duties: Install and provide support for Internet connection and telco products to Sonic's subscribers.

Requirements: Clean DMV record, friendly attitude and be a problem solver.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Telecommunications company Sonic has seen its business explode since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.Thousands of people rely on stable Internet and phone connection to work from home. Until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, many companies are extending their work-from-home policies.Sonic says it's looking to hire dozens of field service technicians to meet demand. The Santa Rosa-based company needs people located all over the Bay Area. Field technicians are dispatched from their homes to limit person-to-person contact during the pandemic."If somebody is based in San Francisco, their installations are going to be in San Francisco," said Erik Buksa, Sonic's human resources director.Sonic employees take precautions with touchless service.Buksa said, "Field service technicians will do everything on the outside of the house, and then will deliver the package with the remaining equipment, instructions to the resident and walk them through the rest of their installation."Experience in this role is a plus, but not required. Sonic is also hiring office staff.