Job Hunting with Jobina: Sonic hiring dozens of field service technicians in the Bay Area

Thousands of people rely on stable Internet and phone connection to work from home. Until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, many companies are extending their work-from-home policies.
Sonic says it's looking to hire dozens of field service technicians to meet demand. The Santa Rosa-based company needs people located all over the Bay Area. Field technicians are dispatched from their homes to limit person-to-person contact during the pandemic.
"If somebody is based in San Francisco, their installations are going to be in San Francisco," said Erik Buksa, Sonic's human resources director.
Sonic employees take precautions with touchless service.
Buksa said, "Field service technicians will do everything on the outside of the house, and then will deliver the package with the remaining equipment, instructions to the resident and walk them through the rest of their installation."
Experience in this role is a plus, but not required. Sonic is also hiring office staff.
For more information on open positions with Sonic, click here
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
- Role: Field Service Technician
- Duties: Install and provide support for Internet connection and telco products to Sonic's subscribers.
- Requirements: Clean DMV record, friendly attitude and be a problem solver.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic