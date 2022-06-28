1 dead in brush fire in Sonoma County, sheriff's office says; blaze fully contained at 63 acres

#RoblerFire FINAL UPDATE: Fire is now 100% contained at 63 acres. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 28, 2022

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person died in a bush fire in Sonoma County that started Monday afternoon, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC7 News.Authorities say an adult male has died as a result of the fire. No other detail has immediately been released.The blaze burning at Roblar and Canfield roads in west of Petaluma is 100% contained at 63 acres.Heavy smoke has drifted into Santa Rosa, but Santa Rosa police say there is no threat to residents.