1 dead in brush fire in Sonoma County, sheriff's office says; blaze fully contained at 63 acres

Authorities say an adult male has died as a result of the fire. No other detail has immediately been released.
The blaze burning at Roblar and Canfield roads in west of Petaluma is 100% contained at 63 acres.
#RoblerFire FINAL UPDATE: Fire is now 100% contained at 63 acres.— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 28, 2022
Heavy smoke has drifted into Santa Rosa, but Santa Rosa police say there is no threat to residents.
