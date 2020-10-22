Coronavirus California

While the rest of the Bay Area reopens, 1 county is left behind

By and
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- As most of the Bay Area continues to move through the phases of California's color-coded reopening plan, one county has been left behind. Sonoma County is the last county in the Bay Area to be left in the "purple" tier, the most restrictive when it comes to what's allowed to reopen.

The purple tier is reserved for counties with widespread coronavirus transmission, with more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents or a testing positivity rate that's higher than 8%. While Sonoma County's test positivity rate has been around 5% for several weeks, it's the number of daily new cases that has them in trouble. Last week's data shows Sonoma County had 11.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

"Our numbers were going in the right way and then we had a confluence of chaos," said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.

Gore says the wildfires, which prompted tens of thousands of evacuations, forced people out of their homes and into shared evacuation spaces.

Use the interactive graph below to see how the data is trending in Sonoma County and other counties around California.

Having trouble viewing the graph? For a better experience, click here to view the full graph in a new window.

The county's large agricultural industry could also be a reason behind the continued coronavirus spread.

"All of the agricultural parts of the state still have high rates," UCSF Dr. George Rutherford told the San Francisco Chronicle. "Sonoma is just like a lot of other big agricultural communities. There are lots of cases in the Latinx community, lots of cases in farmworkers."

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county

To try and mitigate the spread of the virus, the county is increasing free testing, especially in high risk neighborhoods. At some sites, they're even offering gift cards as an incentive to get tested.

If you test positive, the county will pay you to stay home.

"If you get COVID, we want you to be able to not go to work and not have to drop out into homeless," said Gore. "There's only one track to reopening and we got to lower our case rates right now."

In the meantime, the county is stuck in the purple tier, which means many businesses aren't allowed to reopen indoor operations. Schools also aren't allowed to reopen until the county is out of the purple tier for at least two weeks.

That's a source of particular frustration for many Sonoma County parents.

"The kids deserve to be in school," said Kayla Morphis, a Santa Rosa resident who works an overnight shift and has three kids at home. "They need to be in school because it's messing with their mental health.

"It's not OK. My daughter's not OK and I'm not OK."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssonomasanta rosagavin newsomcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfireagriculturecoronavirus pandemicwildfiresonoma countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF ghost town no more? Here's what will be different in 2 weeks
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
Coronavirus updates: San Mateo Co. makes COVID-19 testing easier for families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E cancels planned shutoffs in Bay Area
Our America: Living While Black
ABC News answers your election questions
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott
3rd-degree charge dismissed against Derek Chauvin
Show More
Job Hunting with Jobina: USPS hiring more than 500 Bay Area employees
Marin high school closes after reports of student sleepovers, parties
SF family puts giant mask on their house for Halloween
Napa Co. residents brace for another PG&E power shutoff
AccuWeather forecast: Heat easing, fire threat continues
More TOP STORIES News