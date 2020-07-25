Petaluma gym owner creates outdoor deck to survive during COVID-19, but says his American dream is 'gone'

In a COVID-19 world where most gyms remain closed, ABC7's Wayne Freedman found one in Petaluma with straining, sweating people outdoors.
A success story?
"People drive down the road, say 'look, they're open!'" said owner Adam Kovacs, almost mockingly. "They just don't know."
They haven't seen the empty workout room inside, where music blares from speakers with only empty machines to listen. Adam Kovacs owns three Sonoma Fit gyms.
RELATED: Oakland movie theater creates 'meal crate' food delivery service to stay afloat during COVID-19
He has just about reached wits end.
"I am so in the red I don't know how much more I got. And the bills just keep coming," Kovacs said.
Since the pandemic hit, that workout room has opened for all of two weeks.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
In that time, membership in Adam's three gyms has dropped from 4,200 people to 2,700, and not just for fear of COVID-19.
"They say my life has changed. I lost my job. I am working at home. COVID-19 effects everything," said Kovacs.
Kovacs immigrated from Germany when he was 22-years-old and built his version of the American dream.
It succeeded until COVID-19 came along.
RELATED: North Bay community raises more than $36K for cobbler struggling during COVID-19 pandemic
The same innovative spirit that made him successful prompted him to fight back in Petaluma by creating a 7,000 square-foot deck outside his gym.
But while students count repetitions, staff members like Jennifer Palter count days. As in, how many more do they have?
"I don't know what we're going to do," she said. "Just keep adapting as best as we can but there is only so much we can do before it's unsustainable."
Kovacs blames local, state and federal governments for an unforgivable absence of clarity in this crisis.
He is exasperated.
"It's a guessing game," he said. "Should I put in a deck? Not put in a deck? What is the right move? Because even our local officials don't know what will happen next. The government killed small businesses. They are punishing us, and for no good reason. These gyms can operate safely. Allow me to open!"
Frustrations of a small business owner, watching his American dream failing, and powerless to stop it.
"My American dream? It's gone. All of it. Everything that I have built," he said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic