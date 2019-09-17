South Hayward BART station experiencing major delays after nearby fire, downed power line

Hayward Fire Dept has requested we close the South Hayward station and power off the tracks because of a fire and downed PG&E power lines near the station. Trains are turning back. Parallel bus service is available on bus #99



The fire is not at the station. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 17, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- There is a major delay at South Hayward BART station.BART officials say Hayward Fire Dept has requested they close the station and power off the tracks because of a fire and downed PG&E power lines nearby.At one point trains were turning back at Hayward and Union City.The station was reopened around 6:20 pm, but there are "major delays" in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.Parallel bus service is available on AC Transit bus #99 between Union City, Hayward and South Hayward stations.