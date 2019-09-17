BART

South Hayward BART station experiencing major delays after nearby fire, downed power line

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- There is a major delay at South Hayward BART station.

BART officials say Hayward Fire Dept has requested they close the station and power off the tracks because of a fire and downed PG&E power lines nearby.



At one point trains were turning back at Hayward and Union City.

The station was reopened around 6:20 pm, but there are "major delays" in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Parallel bus service is available on AC Transit bus #99 between Union City, Hayward and South Hayward stations.

