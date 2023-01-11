South San Francisco families face uncertainty after apartment roof ripped off by storm

South San Francisco families face uncertainty after their apartment roof was ripped off by the storms hammering the Bay Area.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- For Cindy Rodriguez and her family, the past 24 hours have been a nightmare. Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a part of the roof of their apartment complex on Susie Way was ripped off by the storms hammering the Bay Area.

"We just kind of heard like a loud thump. We kind of felt the building shake and the next thing you know, it's just water pouring from everywhere," Rodriguez said.

And the Rodriguez family isn't alone.

Most people in the building have had extensive damage to their units and belongings.

Everything from water still seeping from their ceilings to destroyed carpets and flooring.

It's so bad that the entire building has been deemed uninhabitable by authorities, leaving the residents with thousands of dollars in potential lost property and without a home.

"As of now, we still don't have anywhere to go. Last night we actually stayed at a shelter," said Rodriguez.

But Rodriguez says it's not just about the residents' properties now, it's also about what happens next and where they go from here.

We spoke with multiple families who live in the complex who told us their landlord hasn't been very helpful and hasn't even showed up in person.

One tells ABC7 News he offered to put them up in another complex but that it was so dirty and full of mold that they refused.

We tried calling him ourselves, but when we identified ourselves as a news outlet he quickly hung up the phone without answering our questions.

"It's definitely frustrating. I don't understand why he can't just come, and even some kind words like, 'Hey I know it's a hard time but here I am'." said Rodriguez.

For now, Rodriguez says she and her family can only hope for the best.

"Definitely don't know what the next steps are. Don't know what's going to happen, for example, tomorrow. Don't know what's going to happen to all our things here."

