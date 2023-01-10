Thunderstorms, hail pummel Bay Area as clean-up efforts continue following devastating floods

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Once again the San Francisco Bay Area was pummeled by storms on Tuesday that brought heavy downpours, hail, lightning and thunder to many parts of the region.

This comes amidst efforts to clean up from a parade of storms that caused devastating flooding across Northern California.

East Bay

Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road, a major thoroughfare in Walnut Creek, is expected to be closed through the evening commute Tuesday due to downed power lines, police said.

Walnut Creek police had initially issued an alert about the road closure early Tuesday morning, then sent an update later in the morning saying the eastbound lanes remain closed between Civic Drive and Tampico.

Because of the extended closure, police are recommending that motorists use Treat Boulevard as an alternate route.

North Bay

Evacuation warnings for areas of Sonoma County along the Russian River were lifted late Tuesday morning as fears of major flooding from this week's stormy weather subsided, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

According to the county, the Russian River at 2 a.m. Tuesday crested at 31.7 feet, just below the 32-foot flood stage, allowing the warnings to be lifted for residents near the river's floodway and its tributaries south of Healdsburg to Jenner.

Sheriff's officials said shortly after 11:15 a.m. that the evacuation warnings had been lifted, but warned that flooded creeks and downed trees may still cause road closures in various unincorporated areas of the county.

For people who had evacuated or need support, a shelter is available at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

For current storm information in Sonoma County, people can visit the county's website.

South Bay

From one day to the next, a town underwater became a town under mud.

The Felton Grove neighborhood is now a swampy mess after a flash flood ripped through early Monday morning.

About as fast as flood waters went up, it went down, leaving a water-stained reminder of just how bad this flooding was.

Less surprising for these neighbors is what comes next: the clean-up.

Most of these homes are raised, leaving damage limited to many residents' garages and lower levels.

Enjoying a bit of reprieve from the storm, the neighbors hope the bad weather will subside soon enough. Despite really devastating weather, the people of Felton push on. Thankful everyone is okay considering, they count their blessings with each push of a broom or scoop of a shovel.

"You know, making sure the house that we live in is safe, that's the most important thing," Brandon Ammon said. "So, just being able to come back home is very much a blessing."

"When you consider all the possibilities of tornados, and wildfires and people that have lost their homes, the huge floods back East, we have mud," Howard Burman said. "It's not the end of the world."

San Francisco

Powerful thunderstorms moved through San Francisco on Tuesday toppling trees and dumping hail on many parts of the city.

Video sent in by ABC7 reporters and viewers showed lightning strikes hitting Sutro Tower and the Transamerica building.

ABC7 reporter Lyanne Melendez captured the aftermath of a tree falling on a Muni bus near the intersection of Stockton and Sutter.

She spoke to the driver of a black SUV whose vehicle was hit by the same tree. They said the whole ordeal was terrifying because the tree not only fell on the bus but also took out live powerlines.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

