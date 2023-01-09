Drone video shows Felton underwater as Santa Cruz Mountains faces flooding, mudslides, evacuations

Evacuation orders are in effect for multiple communities in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties due to stormy weather that continues to hit the region.

FELTON, Calif. -- Evacuation orders are in effect for multiple communities in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties Monday morning due to the stormy weather that continues to hit the region.

Monterey County residents are encouraged to check if they are in an area under evacuation order by typing in their address at https://bit.ly/3Za0Xc0, while Santa Cruz County residents can do the same via the Zonehaven platform at https://aware.zonehaven.com/search.

Evacuations are in effect in and around Watsonville near the Pajaro River, which is under a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service. In Monterey County, the zones being evacuated in that area are B-001A, B-003, B-005, B-007A, B-006, B-0012A and B-0012B.

In Santa Cruz County, the zones in the area under evacuation are WTS-E019, WTS-E017, WTS-E018, PAJ-E029, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E026, WTS-E006, WTS-E005, PAJ-E024 and PAJ-E015.

Other parts of Monterey County under evacuation orders Monday morning are low-lying areas of the Carmel River, low-lying areas of Big Sur River and low-lying areas of Arroyo Seco River.

In Santa Cruz County, other neighborhoods being evacuated include Felton Grove, Ben Lomond and Rio Del Mar.

Temporary evacuation points in Monterey County are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carmel Valley Library at at 65 W Carmel Valley Road, Prunedale Library at 17822 Moro Road and King City Library at 402 Broadway St., while emergency shelters are at Prunedale Grange Hall, 17890 Moro Road, Sherwood Hall, 940 N. Main St., Salinas, Monterey Room at the county fairgrounds, 2004 Fairground Road, and King City Recreation Center, 401 Division St., King City.

In Santa Cruz County, an overnight shelter has opened at the county fairgrounds at 2601 E. Lake Ave. in Watsonville, Cabrillo College at 6500 Soquel Drive in Aptos, Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road, Resurrection Church at 7600 Soquel Drive in Aptos, and 7th Day Adventist at 1931 Soquel San Jose Road in Soquel.

