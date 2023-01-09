Bay Area storm live updates: Biden approves Emergency Declaration for CA in response to flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A few storms have slammed the San Francisco Bay Area the past few days, including the Level 5 storm last Wednesday, causing flooding on roadways and highways around the region, as well as significant storm damage.

According to our ABC7 meteorologists, there is a Level 3 storm Monday morning and more soggy days coming this week.

This includes a Flood Watch through Tuesday.

Jan. 9, 2023

5:00 a.m.

President Biden approves California Emergency Declaration

The White House has approved Governor Gavin Newsom's request to declare a federal emergency in California due to floods and storms.

This allows the state to get more federal funds and resources.

That includes Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and Santa Cruz counties.

This comes after Newsome announced the state government has mobilized resources.

Jan. 8, 2023

5:30 p.m.

Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather

As of Sunday night, some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather. Here's a list.

2:45 p.m.

Gov. Newsom discusses statewide efforts on flood safety amid severe winter storms

In a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom and state, local and federal officials provided updates on the ongoing severe winter storms impacting California. The Governor highlighted flood preparations and discuss statewide efforts around flood safety.

He says the state government has mobilized resources to respond to flooding, power outages and major disasters.

Gov. Newsom is urging the public to use common sense and avoid putting yourself in dangerous situations.

"Just a foot of water and your car is floating. Half a foot of water and you're off your feet. Half a foot of water you're losing control of your vehicle. We're seeing people go around these detours. because they don't see any obstacles. they think everything is fine. putting their lives at risk and putting first responders lives at risk.

The California National Guard has mobilized troops and has four rescue helicopters on standby- including one here in the Bay Area.

Ambulance strike teams have also been activated around the state.

Drivers are being asked to postpone travel, if possible.

11:45 a.m.

A High Wind Warning issued for the entire Bay Area starting tonight through Monday morning

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Bay Area starting at 8 p.m. tonight lasting through tomorrow morning, ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted on Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph around the Bay shoreline with 80 mph gusts possible along the coast and in our hills. Expect more trees down and power outages.

The National Weather Service says south winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph above 1000 feet.

Local gusts to around 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks.

The High Wind Warning is issued for Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National Seashore and North Bay Interior Valleys.

The NWS says damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

9:30 a.m.

Flood Warning issued for Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County above the Almaden Expressway on Monday.

"The next in a series of strong storms will move into the area tonight into Monday. Excessive rainfall will lead to increasing flooding concerns through the day on Monday as the heaviest rain is expected to fall between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday," the NWS wrote.

8:30 a.m.

Muir Woods closed Sunday as park officials asses wind damage

Park officials say Muir Woods in Mill Valley will be closed on Sunday as they will assess the park from high wind damage. They said all parking reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

