Timeline: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As recovery efforts continue after last week's power atmospheric river, the Bay Area will once again get pummeled by back-to-back storms increasing the threat of flooding across the region.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale will bring downpours and gusty winds to the region until 9 a.m. Monday.

After that, the worst of the rain and wind will be over and we will have calmer and drier conditions for the afternoon and evening.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the San Lorenzo River is at major flood stage in the Santa Cruz Mountains with evacuations underway near Felton.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe River above the Almaden Expressway. It's expected to have minor flooding Monday morning as the river crests at 11 a.m.

The Russian River near Guerneville is expected to have minor flooding early Tuesday morning cresting at 32 feet which is the flood stage.

Our next storm arrives after midnight which will bring scattered downpours and gusty winds for Tuesday morning, it's ranked as a Level 2 storm on the impact scale.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until Tuesday afternoon for new areas of flooding.

