SB I-280 reopens in Burlingame following report of shooting, CHP says

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 2:11AM
SB I-280 shut down in Burlingame due to police activity, CHP says
Southbound 280 in Burlingame is shut down due to police activity, the California Highway Highway Patrol confirmed on Tuesday.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a report of shooting on Southbound 280 in Burlingame, the California Highway Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

It's unknown if the driver was injured in the reported shooting, but was taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

Lanes reopened near Trousdale Drive just after 6:30 p.m. and being shut down for about 30 minutes.

SKY7 captured video of traffic backed up beyond Hillcrest Boulevard.

