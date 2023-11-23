  • Watch Now

Around $10M worth of stolen goods recovered in SoCal theft ring bust, CHP says

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Thursday, November 23, 2023
A massive bust in Southern California yielded about $10 million in stolen goods from big box retailers.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A massive bust in Southern California yielded millions of dollars in stolen goods from big box retailers.

The CHP says the suspects in the theft ring had shoes, clothing, electronics and other goods stashed inside a warehouse.

The estimated value of all the stolen stuff is around $10 million.

One of the suspects is part of another investigation where $9 million in stolen property was recovered earlier this year.

