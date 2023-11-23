A massive bust in Southern California yielded about $10 million in stolen goods from big box retailers.

Around $10M worth of stolen goods recovered in SoCal theft ring bust, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A massive bust in Southern California yielded millions of dollars in stolen goods from big box retailers.

The CHP says the suspects in the theft ring had shoes, clothing, electronics and other goods stashed inside a warehouse.

MORE: Are you unknowingly buying stolen goods online? Here's what to look out for

The estimated value of all the stolen stuff is around $10 million.

One of the suspects is part of another investigation where $9 million in stolen property was recovered earlier this year.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live