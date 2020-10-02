San Jose spa loses $80,000 in equipment in burglary, just days after reopening amid COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6183688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this episode of COVID-19 Diaries, discover the effects of novel coronavirus on small businesses.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A south San Jose spa back in business for a matter of days after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted is now closed again after burglars stole nearly $80,000 in specialized equipment.Eliza Arakelian is owner of Blue Orchid Beauty, a spa that specializes in anti-aging treatments."I just want to know why," Arakelian said.When Arakelian and her business partner opened up shop Monday morning, they found the place trashed, with the doors busted down and tens of thousand dollars worth of equipment stolen."Maybe someone saw us unloading equipment," Arakelian says, "We don't even had a sign up, no one knows what we do in here."Arakelian recently relocated Blue Orchid Beauty from Saratoga where she says her former landlord tried to double operating costs.Just days after reopening at a new location on Camden Avenue in south San Jose, burglars stole equipment."It's a huge loss and after being closed due to COVID and the pandemic," Arakelian explains, "We've been closed over six months. This is the worst thing that could have happened at the worse possible time."The burglars bypassed iPads and other electronics, and went straight for the pricey equipment like a Hydrafacial machine the business recently ordered worth thousands of dollars.Insurance will cover some of the costs, however Arakelian believes the business may have been underinsured after recent purchases and out at least $30,000.Now, this mentor to younger estheticians is hoping whoever is behind this ugly act has a change of heart."Just drop it off in front of our door if you have it," Arakelian requests, "We can't work without these machines in this equipment, we just can't."San Jose Police confirm to ABC7 News officers did take a police report for a burglary on Monday, but there are no surveillance cameras in the plaza of businesses which could make finding the burglars difficult.