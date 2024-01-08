Gov. Newsom orders special election for 20th Congressional District following McCarthy's resignation

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a special election for California's 20th Congressional District to fill Kevin McCarthy's seat.

The election will take place on May 21, 2024.

California's 20th district includes includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.

McCarthy recently resigned from Congress after being ousted as the Speaker of the House.

Some of people who have filed paperwork to run for the position include Assemblymember Vince Fong, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and David Giglio. All three are Republicans.

A judge recently ruled that Fong is allowed to run for two separate races after trying to run for McCarthy's seat while already filing paperwork to run for re-election to his current seat. The Secretary of State said she will appeal that decision.

California also has a primary election on March 5.