Spectrum News 13 photojournalist shot speaks out about colleague killed in Florida shooting spree

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A critically injured Orlando TV station photojournalist is opening up about the loss of his coworker in Wednesday's shooting spree.

Jesse Walden was injured in a series of shootings that took the lives of reporter Dylan Lyons, a 38-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl, News 13 reported.

Now, Walden is speaking out from his hospital bed.

"Dylan was a very, very wholesome person," Walden said. 'Like, he had a great sense of humor too."

Lyons wasn't just a coworker to Walden, he was a friend.

"Dylan and I got very, very close," he said.

The two started at Spectrum News 13 around the same time last year and got paired on the night shift together.

Walden describes Lyons as a go getter, happy to be doing what he loved.

"He had a very strong sense of justice. He would really want everyone to follow the rules when it came to people with power," Walden said.

Walden said Lyons also adored his other half and said he'd talk about her a lot.

"Almost sweet to a fault about her," Walden recalled.

As Walden works to process the unimaginable, he has a long road ahead. He's hoping to be out of the hospital in the next day or two, then it's likely months of recovery.

But even with all of that, he's still himself, keeping in the best of spirits he can and is so appreciative of the support he's getting from loved ones, old coworkers, even strangers.

"Every step of the way, I've been blessed. You know, just -- people care," Walden said.

Dylan Lyons was 24 years old.

A 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. Authorities are still working to determine the motive in the shootings.