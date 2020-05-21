CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" little Niko is on the money!
If you've never heard of disc golf, Niko from Union City is here to show you how it's done.
First go around, he's wide left.
He makes the adjustment... and it's too much! Wide right now.
But, as they say, third times the charm.
This last throw is a perfect bullseye!
Textbook disc golf right there.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
