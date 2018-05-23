NFL

49ers talk NFL policy on kneeling, state of the team in Santa Clara

EMBED </>More Videos

The anthem kneeling protests started during the 2016 season in the Bay Area when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started to kneel during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. He was protesting the killing of unarmed black men by police. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers held a "State of the Franchise" event Wednesday night for fans at the California Theater in San Jose.

Team leadership discussed what fans have to look forward to this upcoming season but were mum on the NFL's new national anthem policy announced earlier in the day.

"It's still pretty early on, I'm not sure what I'm going to be doing," said DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle for the 49ers.

RELATED: NFL policy requires players on field to stand for anthem

Under the new rule, any player who comes out on to the field during the anthem must stand. Otherwise the team will get fined. Players do have the option of staying in the locker room instead.

"I'm glad I have it an option for the players," Buckner added.

Fans at the event had stronger opinions on the matter.

"Protesting is a personal thing, so when you take that away from people I just feel like it's very unfair," said Chris Seals of Fresno.

"It's not a disrespect to the flag, it's not a disrespect to the veterans. I'm a veteran myself and I'm okay with it," said Jesse Mendez of San Jose.

RELATED: 49ers abstain from vote on NFL policy requiring players on field to stand for anthem

The protests started during the 2016 season right here in the Bay Area, when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started to kneel during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. He was protesting the killing of unarmed black men by police.

The new policy was approved by all the teams, except the Niners. Owner Jed York abstained, saying any real solution needs to take social justice issues into account.

"There's so much more to it than just a player standing or a team employee standing. We want to take a broader approach," said York.

But some call the protests insulting to the flag and our service members.

As we head into the 2018 season, the question is will players stand for the anthem or wait it out in the locker room?

"That is so far away from my mind right now, we're in May, so I'll make that decision then," said Joe Staley, offensive tackle for the 49ers.

Many athletes not ready to cross that bridge.

For more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco 49ers, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemnflu.s. & worldcolin kaepernickprotestSan Francisco 49ersOakland Raidersroger goodellSanta ClaraOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NFL policy requires players on field to stand for anthem
49ers abstain from vote on policy requiring players to stand for anthem
NFL
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Watson, Garoppolo sharp as Texans top 49ers 16-13
LA Rams spoil Raiders' return to Coliseum with 19-15 win
Raiders president eyes Reno as future training campsite
49ers RB Jerick McKinnon to miss rest of preseason with calf strain
More nfl
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News