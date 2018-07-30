SPORTS
espn

Bruce Bochy: 'Strong possibility' Johnny Cueto will need Tommy John surgery

San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto is facing the likelihood of undergoing Tommy John surgery, manager Bruce Bochy said before Monday night's game in San Diego.

Cueto recently met with team doctors regarding a sore elbow, and Bochy said Monday it was a "strong possibility" that Cueto may need the surgery.

The 32-year-old is winless in four starts since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list for an elbow injury.

Before going on the DL, Cueto was off to a strong start and sported a 3-0 mark with an 0.84 ERA in five starts. Since returning he's now 3-2 overall with a 3.23 ERA in 53 innings.

After signing a six-year, $130 million free agent deal, Cueto had a solid first season in San Francisco in 2016, going 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA.

But he has struggled with injuries since, limited to 147⅓ innings in 2017 when he was 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbbruce bochysan francisco giantstommy johnjohnny cueto
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Raiders CB Gareon Conley misses third practice with hip injury
A's season-ticket plans offer fans option to switch seats during season
FC Cincinnati signs Fanendo Adi, Fatai Alashe ahead of MLS move
Steph Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
More Sports
Top Stories
Heartbreak of Carr Fire far from over as containment increases to 20 percent
10,000 structures threatened as Mendocino Complex Fire grows to nearly 56,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
USGS reports 3.7-magnitude earthquake near Vallejo
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
Rarely seen fire tornadoes spark research to forecast wildfire intensity
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Show More
Do you have enough fire insurance?
ABC7 Star: Registered nurse and lactation consultant Serena Meyer
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Free online SAT prep class offered after scoring controversy
Bay Area nonprofit comes to rescue of pets affected by wildfire
More News