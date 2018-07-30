Bruce Bochy: 'Strong possibility' Johnny Cueto will need Tommy John surgery

San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto is facing the likelihood of undergoing Tommy John surgery, manager Bruce Bochy said before Monday night's game in San Diego.
Cueto recently met with team doctors regarding a sore elbow, and Bochy said Monday it was a "strong possibility" that Cueto may need the surgery.
The 32-year-old is winless in four starts since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list for an elbow injury.
Before going on the DL, Cueto was off to a strong start and sported a 3-0 mark with an 0.84 ERA in five starts. Since returning he's now 3-2 overall with a 3.23 ERA in 53 innings.
After signing a six-year, $130 million free agent deal, Cueto had a solid first season in San Francisco in 2016, going 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA.
But he has struggled with injuries since, limited to 147⅓ innings in 2017 when he was 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA.
