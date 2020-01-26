Sports

WATCH LIVE: San Francisco 49ers headed to Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers are headed off to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners are exactly one week away before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

The team departed from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara earlier this morning.

ABC7 News, along with Sourdough Sam and the 49ers Gold Rush are at Mineta San Jose International Airport to send the team off before their flight!

John Lynch, the 49ers general manager tweeted on Saturday that the team is heading to Miami with one goal: to win the Super Bowl.


