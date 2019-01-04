STEPHEN CURRY

Lucky Warriors fans party with Stephen Curry in Oakland

More than a thousand Warriors fans lined up for a free concert hosted by Stephen Curry. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 1,000 people attended Stephen Curry's party at Oakland's Fox Theater Friday following a week of confusion over tickets, and if the event was actually free. Some people even checked in before dawn to make sure they would have a spot.

Ten-year-old JC Reed skipped school and sported his new Curry 6 shoes.

"Like jump super high and run super fast," said Reed as he described the power of his new sneakers.

Others stepped up their waiting game to guarantee admission.

"I got here at five, came here and spectated, made sure nobody was in line and then went back home got some more sleep came back at like 10. First in line," said Clarence Jackson, an Oakland resident known as Chef Yeaahh.

Hosted by Under Armour, the party was billed as a celebration of Curry's 10 years in Oakland.

"He ain't that old. He still look young," laughed Jackson.

The promise of tickets to the party featuring musical acts like Mista Fab and E-40 drew people to a pop-up store earlier this week. But it was closed. Then, people learned they had to buy merchandise for tickets.

"I'm really disappointed because I came down here with such joy and excitement," said Kachi Okoronkwo, a Warriors fan who showed-up Wednesday for tickets.

Curry intervened and said tickets would be free to the relief of Warriors fans who are sad to see Curry and the team leave Oakland next year.

"It's a little bittersweet to be out here, but I'm feeling good right now," said Jayden Brassio, a San Francisco resident who was the last person in line at the theater.

About a dozen Bay Area high school basketball teams were also in attendance. They were bused in by Under Armour.

