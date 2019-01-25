NHL All-Star Weekend: Olympic Gold Medalist meets local youth at Fan Fair

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The NHL All-Star Game is back in San Jose this weekend!
ABC7's Chris Nguyen spoke to 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Alex Rigsby at the Fan Fair.
RELATED: NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off in San Jose
Rigsby talks about her personal connection to San Jose and her work with Future Goals.
Future Goals is a North American education initiative from the NHL and the NHL Players' Association that teaches students critical STEM skills through the game of hockey.
Welcome to San Jose & NHL All Star Weekend 2019. Enjoy our thawing temperatures. Forecast is coolest to warmest temps during Fan Fair hours. #NHLAllStar @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/hBCFKItURM— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 25, 2019
See more stories and videos about the San Jose Sharks!