NHL All-Star Weekend: Olympic Gold Medalist meets local youth at Fan Fair

The NHL All-Star Game is back in San Jose this weekend!ABC7's Chris Nguyen spoke to 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Alex Rigsby at the Fan Fair.Rigsby talks about her personal connection to San Jose and her work with Future Goals.Future Goals is a North American education initiative from the NHL and the NHL Players' Association that teaches students critical STEM skills through the game of hockey.