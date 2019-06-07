Mayor Schaaf's donated NBA Finals game 4 ticket at Oracle Arena goes for $7600

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The winning bid for tonight's game as Mayor Libby Schaaf's guest at what could be the final game at Oracle Arena was $7600.
According to a statement released by Mayor Schaaf's office the winner is a 15-year-old named Sarah Zeiph.
Her father, Joe Zeiph, the owner of Porboys German Automotive Service in Fruitvale "made the winning bid on behlaf of his daughter Sarah, who celebrates a birthday in two weeks."
The Oakland mayor's office sent out a press release Thursday night announcing the single-ticket donation for bidding.
The Zeiph will sit with the mayor in the City of Oakland's box suite.
All proceeds will benefit the Oakland Promise, which sends kids from Oakland to college with mentors and scholarships.
The ticket includes pre-game courtside access during player warm-ups.
Current ticket prices on Ticketmaster are upwards of $670 for upper-level seats.
