Golden State Warriors

Mayor Schaaf's donated NBA Finals game 4 ticket at Oracle Arena goes for $7600

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The winning bid for tonight's game as Mayor Libby Schaaf's guest at what could be the final game at Oracle Arena was $7600.

According to a statement released by Mayor Schaaf's office the winner is a 15-year-old named Sarah Zeiph.

Her father, Joe Zeiph, the owner of Porboys German Automotive Service in Fruitvale "made the winning bid on behlaf of his daughter Sarah, who celebrates a birthday in two weeks."

The Oakland mayor's office sent out a press release Thursday night announcing the single-ticket donation for bidding.

The Zeiph will sit with the mayor in the City of Oakland's box suite.

RELATED: NBA Finals: Warriors' Klay Thompson set to return for Game 4

All proceeds will benefit the Oakland Promise, which sends kids from Oakland to college with mentors and scholarships.

The ticket includes pre-game courtside access during player warm-ups.

Current ticket prices on Ticketmaster are upwards of $670 for upper-level seats.

RELATED: Dub Nation comes out strong for ESPN's 'First Take' in Oakland

Check out the latest stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoracle arenatoronto raptorsnbaoracle arenabasketballklay thompsondraymond greensteve kerrnba playoffsnba finalskevin durantgolden state warriorsstephen currywarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News