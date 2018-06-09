Officials, fans plan for massive Warriors victory parade in Oakland

Heads up, drivers! Oakland crews prepping to shut off 11th & Broadway at 6pm 🚙 ahead of the Warriors 🏀 parade tomorrow ✨ #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YvV9AucIXz — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 11, 2018

Just as the Dubs have a game plan, the Bay Area has one too, having hosted three NBA championship parades in four years. This year, a million fans are expected at Tuesday's parade and a similar 500,000 expected to take BART."This is not our first rodeo. We're going to have extra police, extra paramedics, we're going to have technicians for anything that could go wrong, said Chris Filippi, communications officer for BART.Officials are also urging passengers to stay flexible which is why you'll see more signs (with yellow foam Warriors fingers) directing you where to go.Another new element is that the parade starting an hour later, at 11 a.m., which should mean less morning commute congestion.Octavia Moore, an Oakland resident is one of the many planning ahead. "I'm either gonna take Lyft of I'm gonna go really, really early and take BART."One big change for fans: This year, no rally outside Kaiser Convention Center."I am very disappointed, but you know, I'm happy they still won and there's still a parade, that's alright! " beamed Nikia Harris, who has been to every Warriors parade in the past.The NBA says in leiu of the rally, there will be more interactive stops along the route. The Warriors say they'll foot the parade's $2.5 to $3 million bill.One thing fan Cat Nisbet says is for certain? "Lots of people, community happiness, sharing the love for our Warriors!"