Goodbye AT&T: 'Oracle Park' signs installed at Giants ballpark

Crews began installing "Oracle Park" signs around the San Francisco Giants ballpark on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Signs bearing the new name of the Giants ballpark are now going up.

Crews began installing "Oracle Park" marquees on Friday around the park which the Giants have called home since 2000.

Oracle will be the park's fourth name in that time.

It started as Pacific Bell, then became SBC Park in 2004, followed by AT&T Park two years later.

Reports says Oracle paid in upwards of 200 million dollars for the naming rights deal, that's set to run 20 years.
