GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Players, coaches take part in Golden State Warriors Media Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State forward Draymond Green spoke about the upcoming season at Warriors Media Day.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The 2018-2019 edition of the Golden State Warriors got together for the first time as a team team Monday. Players and coaches took part in Media Day and got the opportunity to discuss defending their NBA title.

Key new additions this year include DeMarcus Cousins and Jonas Jerebko.

Watch ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on Warriors Media Day. Also follow Mindi Bach and Casey Pratt on Twitter for live updates!

VIDEO INTERVIEWS FROM MEDIA DAY:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsbasketballNBAsteve kerrstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenklay thompsonOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
LeBron James says Lakers will have to work to be great
Tyler Ulis signs Exhibit 10 contract with Warriors, source says
NBArank top 10: Predicting the absolute best players this season
Steph Curry, Chris Paul, John Wall start Hurricane Florence fundraiser
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Raiders' Jon Gruden: QB Derek Carr 'too aggressive' on costly late play
LeBron James says Lakers will have to work to be great
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffers torn ACL
Richard Sherman to miss 2-3 weeks with calf strain
More Sports
Top Stories
Vegetation fire in San Ramon prompts evacuations
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffers torn ACL
Driver finds baby crawling across busy road
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
'My fear will not hold me back from testifying' to panel: Kavanaugh accuser
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Show More
Report: 47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Airbnb reportedly wants to give hosts ownership in the company
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Support building for Brett Kavanaugh's accusers with Bay Area rallies
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
More News