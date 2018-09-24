GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors star Stephen Curry at Media Day

Stephen Curry talked about the upcoming season at Warriors Media Day.

The 2018-2019 edition of the Golden State Warriors got together for the first time as a team team on Monday.

Warriors star Stephen Curry talked about the upcoming season on Media Day. "Nothing lasts forever in this league, but we've always said we wanted to keep this going as long as we can, and we're right in the thick of it," he said.

