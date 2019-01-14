OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season at the Coliseum

The Oakland Raiders are going to talk with Oakland officials one more time about the possibility of playing another season at the Coliseum. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders are reportedly going to talk with Oakland officials one more time about the possibility of playing another season at the Coliseum.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the meeting with Coliseum officials is set for Friday. Team owner Mark Davis will be in attendance according to the agenda for the meeting.

RELATED: Raiders could play their home games in London for 2019 NFL season, reports say

Oakland filed a lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL in December seeking damages over the team's move to Las Vegas. Davis and the team pulled out of the team's lease extension days later, indicating the team could be playing elsewhere next season.

The team must announce its plans for next season by early February.
