OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders could play their home games in London for 2019 NFL season, reports say

The Oakland Raiders finished the 2018 NFL season as reports emerge that the team could play their 2019 home games in England. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders finished the 2018 NFL season as reports emerge that the team could play their 2019 home games in England.

ABC7 News was with Raider fans who watched today's game at Ricky's in San Leandro.

Now Fox Sports is reporting London may serve as "home" for the Raiders next year.

The Raiders have played "home" games in London and Mexico City for several years, which has pained some fans who wanted to watch their team play as much as possible before they leave.

The team is moving to Las Vegas in 2020, and doesn't want to return to the Coliseum next year because of a legal dispute with the City of Oakland.



