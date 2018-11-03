Public Celebration of Life for Hall of Famer Willie McCovey



The Giants are inviting fans to a public celebration of the life of Willie McCovey who died on Oct. 31 at the age of 80.A ceremony for the Giants legend is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Park.Fans can enter through the Willie Mays Plaza gates at Third and King streets.Lot A will not be available for parking, so fans are encouraged to take public transit.McCovey is remembered not only for his hall of fame career, but his class and graciousness off the field as well.