NASCAR

Sonoma Raceway gears up for NASCAR race

EMBED </>More Videos

Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Sonoma this weekend for the annual NASCAR race.

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Tens of thousands of people will head to Sonoma this weekend for the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350. The big 110 lap race is Sunday, but there are events all weekend.

It is the tracks biggest event of the year. "There is something going on at the track 340 days a year, but there is nothing like the three days coming up this weekend," General Manager Steve Page said.


And it just continues to get bigger. The company has painted the logos and signs for the past 29 years. The first year, it took 10 gallons and an afternoon. Now, they use more than 900 gallons and 90 or more hours.

RELATED: NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest

Sonoma Raceway will make sure to draw the crowds' attention to what this region experienced last fall with a program called Sonoma Rising. "We have 1,000 tickets out to families effected by the fires in partnership with United Way. First responders will be part of pre-race ceremony. The Sonoma stamp will be on this event," Page said.

If you are headed to the wine country and aren't going to the track, you are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid traffic.

Click here for tickets if they are still available and more information about the race at Sonoma Raceway.

Click here for more videos and stories about NASCAR.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnascarrace caru.s. & worldSonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NASCAR
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
Fans gear up for NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway
Your thoughts about these brands likely reflect your political views
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest
More nascar
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News