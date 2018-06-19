Sonoma Raceway gears up for NASCAR race

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --Tens of thousands of people will head to Sonoma this weekend for the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350. The big 110 lap race is Sunday, but there are events all weekend.
It is the tracks biggest event of the year. "There is something going on at the track 340 days a year, but there is nothing like the three days coming up this weekend," General Manager Steve Page said.
Painting logos. Hanging signs. Lots of activity at Race Sonoma as they prepare for @NASCAR race this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mi21ZRRUxM— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 19, 2018
And it just continues to get bigger. The company has painted the logos and signs for the past 29 years. The first year, it took 10 gallons and an afternoon. Now, they use more than 900 gallons and 90 or more hours.
Sonoma Raceway will make sure to draw the crowds' attention to what this region experienced last fall with a program called Sonoma Rising. "We have 1,000 tickets out to families effected by the fires in partnership with United Way. First responders will be part of pre-race ceremony. The Sonoma stamp will be on this event," Page said.
If you are headed to the wine country and aren't going to the track, you are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid traffic.
