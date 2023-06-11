  • Watch Now

Vroom! NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway this weekend

By Cornell Barnard
Saturday, June 10, 2023 3:00AM
In the North Bay, NASCAR racing has returned to Wine Country. Thousands of race fans converged on Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota Save Mart 350.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, NASCAR racing has returned to Wine Country. Thousands of race fans converged on Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota Save Mart 350.

Those with a need for speed have come to the right place.

The NASCAR Cup Series is bringing the roar back to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, for fans like Derek Scrin it's everything.

"It means a lot, I'm a diehard fan I've been coming here since '98," said Scrin.

"We have a ton of NASCAR fans here in Northern California, this is the one time of year we visit this area," said Matt Humphrey from NASCAR.

The big race is Sunday when the checkered flag drops on the Toyota Save Mart 350.

