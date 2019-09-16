stephen curry

Stephen Curry to hold charity golf tournament in San Francisco's Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry is hitting the links Monday for a good cause.

The foundation that he and his wife Ayesha run will hold the first-ever "Stephen Curry Charity Classic" at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The goal is to raise a million dollars to benefit youth programs to end childhood hunger, education and other initatives.

