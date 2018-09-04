COLIN KAEPERNICK

VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in San Francisco's Union Square

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversation across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline. Here's a look at the billboard above Nike's flagship in Union Square. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversation across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline.

Video from SKY7 shows a giant billboard on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square.

TIMELINE: Looking back at Colin Kaepernick's transformation from football star to social justice advocate
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.



The move comes a day after the company announced that Kaepernick would be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

The billboard features the caption, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," which is a reference to Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice, that he and others believe has cost him a job in the NFL.

