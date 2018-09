EMBED >More News Videos Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversation across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline.Video from SKY7 shows a giant billboard on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square.The move comes a day after the company announced that Kaepernick would be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.The billboard features the caption, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," which is a reference to Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice, that he and others believe has cost him a job in the NFL.