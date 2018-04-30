GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game

Warriors star Stephen Curry has resumed full practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr said. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says star Stephen Curry remains questionable for tomorrow's Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry has been out of action for five weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL knee sprain on March 23. He's missed 14 games.

"He's doing great," said Kerr after Friday's practice. "He's supporting the team."


Kerr said Curry's status likely would not be re-evaluated until after Saturday's shoot-around, before the matchup with the Pelicans.

Curry practiced at full-strength both Thursday and Friday.

Kevin Durant told reporters he's encouraged by what he's seen so far from Curry.

