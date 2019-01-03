OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Fans have lined up early to get free tickets to party with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry at the Fox Theater on Friday.
Curry wants to celebrate his 10 years in Oakland and recognize the city as the team prepares to move to San Francisco. Curry says he will be at the party and he also promises it will be filled with special performances.
The tickets are being released at the Warriors star's pop-up shop at 472 9th Street in Oakland. The store is only open on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who went there on Wednesday were upset to find the doors closed and to be told tickets will only be available via purchase.
In their initial statement, Under Armour confirmed that info: "A pair of tickets will be gifted to each customer at the SC30 x Oakland (472 9th Street) pop-up shop with a single purchase of any Under Armour and Stephen Curry product on-site ranging from accessories to t-shirts, hoodies and the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway."
However, the company now says the tickets will be free. That change was made within an hour of a tweet from the Golden State star himself.
According to Under Armour and information posted to Curry's Instagram story, 450 tickets will be available at the pop-up store on Thursday. They note:
- Tickets are FREE. There is no need to purchase anything at the store.
- Tickets are limited to two (2) per person and are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The SC30 x OAKLAND pop-up store opens at 12 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday).
- Additional tickets will be given away via KMEL-FM through Friday.
- The event Friday is geared towards the youth of Oakland. You must have a valid high school or college student ID to receive a ticket. (Under Armour tells ABC7 News that the event is not exclusive to students and other people can get tickets.)
- Parents picking up for children ages 13-22 years old should communicate accordingly with the store staff.
- Admission is not guaranteed at the Fox Theater on Friday and available on a first come, first served basis.
In an Instagram post, Curry told people to stop by his pop-up store to get a free ticket to the bash. He also said he'd be at the party and promised special performances all night.
