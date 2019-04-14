Golden State Warriors

Warriors host Clippers in Game 1 of NBA playoffs at Oracle Arena

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Los Angeles Clippers (48-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Golden State hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers to begin the Western Conference first round.

The Warriors are 13-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State leads the NBA with 29.4 assists per game, led by Draymond Green averaging 6.9.
The Clippers are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA scoring 115.2 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. Golden State went 3-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant ranks second on the Warriors scoring 26 points per game while averaging 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Stephen Curry is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.7 rebounds and averages 9.4 points. Danilo Gallinari has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 17.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting.
Warriors: 8-2, averaging 121 points, 46.7 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

WARRIORS-CLIPPERS: Western Conference playoff schedule

Warriors Injuries: Draymond Green: day to day (knee), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Stephen Curry: day to day (foot), Shaun Livingston: day to day (knee).

Clippers Injuries: None listed.

