Golden State Warriors Opening Night 2019: Sights and sounds from Chase Center

Ahead of the Warriors game against the Clippers, Senior Sports Producer Casey Pratt and I went around the arena to get a flavor of Opening Night. During our adventures, we found plenty of Warriors fans dressed in every kind of jersey you could imagine. There was a band getting Dub Nation fired up and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was spotted checking out Hooptopia, even taking flight for a few dunks himself.
Carlos Santana performed the National Anthem before tip-off and the crowd went wild when Klay Thompson, along with entire team was introduced pregame.
The Clippers spoiled the party, with a 141-122 win after the game. But it's just 1 of 82 in the regular season.
