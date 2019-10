Golden State Warriors Opening Night 2019: Sights and sounds from Chase Center

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over the last few months, we've shown you around the brand new Chase Center in preparation for the Golden State Warriors' regular season opener. There's surely something for everyone, from the plaza outside, to the Warriors Shop, to Hooptopia and of course the game!Ahead of the Warriors game against the Clippers, Senior Sports Producer Casey Pratt and I went around the arena to get a flavor of Opening Night. During our adventures, we found plenty of Warriors fans dressed in every kind of jersey you could imagine. There was a band getting Dub Nation fired up and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was spotted checking out Hooptopia, even taking flight for a few dunks himself.Carlos Santana performed the National Anthem before tip-off and the crowd went wild when Klay Thompson, along with entire team was introduced pregame.The Clippers spoiled the party, with a 141-122 win after the game. But it's just 1 of 82 in the regular season.