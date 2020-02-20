Spring Training: Oakland A's enter 2020 season with World Series expectations

Oakland Athletics

PHOENIX (KGO) -- The Oakland A's have been consistent the past two seasons. Both 97-win regular seasons, unfortunately, followed by losses in the Wild Card game. Entering the 2020 season, the Athletics feel prime for another great season and a deep run in October.

"I think we can win the World Series," said shortstop Marcus Semien. "That's the ultimate goal, we have the roster to do it. We have pitching at the beginning of the year that we may not have had in year's past. So we like our roster now, but it's still about playing well and getting off to a good start."



First baseman Matt Olson agrees.

"World Series, anything less we're not satisfied," said Olson.



Someone with plenty of World Series experience, Hall of Famer and A's legend Rickey Henderson who has been a fixture around the team this spring in Mesa.

"Everybody knows Rickey Henderson, he can walk into any camp and everybody would know who he is. So, he's an Oakland A, he's a local guy, he grew up in the East Bay, it's just a natural to have him in camp," said manager Bob Melvin.

Melvin, enters his tenth season with the A's and started out the full squad practices on the right foot, or scooter. Melvin rode around a scooter on Monday and his players loved it.



"He's just a boss, so he can do whatever he wants. So yeah, he can just do his own thing," said starting pitcher Sean Manaea.

Melvin added, "I was just kind of in one of those moods that morning I brought my scooter in and thought I'd use it. I was really surprised, that I found it at the end of the day. But yeah, just to add a little spice."

