jimmy kimmel live

Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k Postmates gift card

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- A Utah nurse who is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live": a $10,000 gift card to Postmates presented by Jennifer Aniston.

Kimball Fairbanks of St. George, Utah, told Kimmel she will be away from her family and her job as a cardiovascular nurse after testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Fairbanks described her symptoms as "decently manageable," saying it felt like "a head cold combined with the flu."

Kimmel, speaking to Fairbanks via video conference, said he wanted to "cheer you up a little bit" and then introduced Aniston, who also joined remotely.

"I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk," Aniston told a visibly surprised Fairbanks. "You're just phenomenal."

After the group chatted, Aniston told Fairbanks that she was getting the $10,000 Postmates gift card, which Kimmel joked she had to use "all in one shot." The other nurses on Fairbanks's floor would also receive gift cards too, Kimmel said.

"Like Jen said, we're very, very grateful to what you and all these health care workers are doing. It is so far and beyond, is unbelievable," Kimmel added. "Thank you so much, Kimball, for this, and we hope you feel better very soon."

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjennifer anistonjimmy kimmel liveentertainmentcoronavirusjimmy kimmelnurses
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News